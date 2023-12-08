close_game
close_game
News / India News / Govt taking measures to tackle CSAM on internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Govt taking measures to tackle CSAM on internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

ByVrinda Tulsian
Dec 08, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Chandrashekhar was responding to the questions raised by Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi about the prevalence of explicit content, notably CSAM, on Telegram within India

Union minster of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday said that the government is taking strong measures to tackle Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the internet.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology (File Photo)
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology (File Photo)

He termed CSAM as the “unacceptable” part of the internet and said that the government has a “zero-tolerance” policy towards cybercrimes involving explicit content depicting children.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chandrashekhar was responding to the questions raised by Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi about the prevalence of explicit content, notably CSAM, on Telegram within India.

Seeking clarification, Modi inquired if the government had issued directives to curb this objectionable material.

Modi also sought details on the number of groups and channels removed by these platforms for sharing explicit content and queried the government’s actions under the IT Act against such platforms.

Chandrasekhar outlined the measures taken by the government to address the escalating issue of CSAM circulation on digital platforms and said that notices were issued to major social media intermediaries, including Telegram and YouTube, mandating the removal or restriction of access to any CSAM or related groups as per existing regulations.

The minister stressed the significance of the Information Technology Act and Rules, holding intermediaries liable for negligence in handling objectionable content.

Acknowledging the inherent risks of online platforms and their potential for criminal exploitation, Chandrashekhar underscored the importance of stringent measures to protect users, particularly children.

He further delineated the jurisdictional responsibility of State police departments in preventing and penalizing cybercrimes against children, aligning with the Constitutional framework where ‘Police’ remains a State subject under the Seventh Schedule.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out