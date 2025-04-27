Govt teacher asks student to cut, skin, clean chicken during exam in Udaipur; suspended

Teacher of a government school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district has reportedly been suspended for allegedly pressuring a class nine student into quitting writing an exam midway to cut, skin and clean a chicken. An inquiry found that the teacher had dismissed the school cook from duty around a month ago.(Pixabay/Representative)

The teacher, Mohanlal Doda, wanted to take the chicken home, according to a PTI news agency report.

Mohanlal Doda's alleged unethical conduct sparked outrage among the locals of Kotada, resulting in them approaching minister Babulal Kharari to complain.

The minister directed sub-divisional officer Hasmukh Kumar to submit a detailed report on the matter.

As the allegation came to the fore and the inquiry was ordered, other students of the school in the Kotada area came forward to claim that Doda had dismissed the school cook from duty around a month ago, the report said.

This resulted in the school students not getting food in the school since then, according to locals.

The sub-divisional officer's inquiry report found that Mohanlal Doda had made the Class 9 student, Rahul Kumar Pargi, cut, skin and clean the chicken during the exam at the school, officials cited in the report said.

Based on the above, the district education officer suspended the teacher, the officials said.

Teacher gets massage from student

In an unrelated yet similar incident from last year in the state, a government teacher in Jaipur was suspended after a video in which she is purportedly seen getting leg massage by her student surfaced online.

The suspension took place in October 2024, when an official was sent to the government school at Kartarpura for inquiry after the video surfaced, PTI had reported.

In the primary inquiry, the conduct of grade-III teacher Rekha Soni was found against the rules following which she was suspended, director, elementary education, Sitaram Jat, had said.

In the video, one student was seen giving a leg massage to the teacher who is lying in the classroom while other students were studying.