Govt to conduct tele survey on prevalence of Covid-19, cautions against pranksters

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:58 IST

The government on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a survey to gather feedback from citizens on coronavirus. The survey will be conducted through phone calls. Citizens will receive a phone call from ‘1921’ on their mobile phones.

The government urged the citizens to participate in the survey and cautioned against pranksters calling from any other number than ‘1921’.

The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India.

Govt. of India is going to conduct a 📞survey to gather citizen feedback on prevalence & distribution of #COVID19 symptoms



✅Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones

✅Call will be from 1️⃣9️⃣2️⃣1️⃣

✅Survey by @NICMeity

🚨Beware of calls from other numbers

✅Pls participate! pic.twitter.com/4gPNiZKlg7 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) April 21, 2020

“People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure when a call comes in from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid symptoms,” the release tweeted by PIB Maharashtra read.

“Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey,” the release added.

This comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 18,000. The Ministry of Health updated India’s total number of coronavirus cases to 18,601 on Tuesday morning. The figure includes 14759 active cases, 3252 cured or discharged patients and 590 fatalities.

The 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown was further extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The coronavirus lockdown will now come to an end on May 3. India entered the seventh day of the extended nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2 million across the globe while nearly 2 lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.