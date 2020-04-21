e-paper
Govt to conduct tele survey on prevalence of Covid-19, cautions against pranksters

Govt to conduct tele survey on prevalence of Covid-19, cautions against pranksters

The survey will be conducted through phone calls. Citizens will receive a phone call from ‘1921’ on their mobile phones.

Apr 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India.
The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India.(ANI)
         

The government on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a survey to gather feedback from citizens on coronavirus. The survey will be conducted through phone calls. Citizens will receive a phone call from ‘1921’ on their mobile phones.

The government urged the citizens to participate in the survey and cautioned against pranksters calling from any other number than ‘1921’.

The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India.

“People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure when a call comes in from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid symptoms,” the release tweeted by PIB Maharashtra read.

“Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey,” the release added.

This comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 18,000. The Ministry of Health updated India’s total number of coronavirus cases to 18,601 on Tuesday morning. The figure includes 14759 active cases, 3252 cured or discharged patients and 590 fatalities.

The 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown was further extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The coronavirus lockdown will now come to an end on May 3. India entered the seventh day of the extended nationwide lockdown on Tuesday. 

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2 million across the globe while nearly 2 lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.

