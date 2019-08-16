J&K restrictions to be eased in next few days, schools to reopen in phases

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:45 IST

The government has decided to start rolling back the unprecedented clampdown on communication and restrictions on movement imposed in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, the state’s top bureaucrat said on Friday. Phone lines in Srinagar will start getting restored from tonight, first in Srinagar and schools will start reopening from Monday, area by area.

The restrictions will be eased in a gradual calibrated manner, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam announced. He said the restrictions had been imposed due to credible inputs about efforts by terrorist groups based out of Pakistan to carry out attacks and create disturbances.

“Our primary responsibility was to ensure that there is no loss of life… There hasn’t been a single loss of life or serious injuries to anyone despite efforts by Pakistan to destablise,” the top bureaucrat in the state said, attributing this feat to cooperation extended by people and the steps taken by security forces.

Kashmir was shut for the 12th consecutive day on Friday even as authorities relaxed the restrictions in this summer capital of Jammu, allowing people to move around relatively freely for the first time since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories.

The steps were announced at a Press conference by BVR Subrahmanyam hours after the Centre promised the Supreme Court to ease the restrictions but asked that the top court trust the security agencies to do their work.

There will be easing of restrictions over the next few days. Schools will be reopened after the weekend, public transport will be allowed gradually and all government offices were made fully functional from today. “The situation after Friday prayers was also very calm,” he stated.

The official said 12 of the state’s 22 districts are functioning normally and measures have been put in place to ensure zero loss of lives on any side or serious injuries to anyone.

Telecom connectivity will be eased and restored in a phase manner keeping in mind the constant threat by terror organizations, he said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:22 IST