e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

‘Tried reading it for 30 mins, couldn’t make sense’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Article 370 plea

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the petition was not maintainable and had defects.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Supreme Court reprimanded advocate M.L. Sharma for filing a frivolous application opposing the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370
Supreme Court reprimanded advocate M.L. Sharma for filing a frivolous application opposing the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 (HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded advocate M.L. Sharma for filing a frivolous application opposing the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi said: “Your petition is not maintainable. I tried reading it for half an hour but could not make sense of it.”

The CJI also pulled up Kashmiri advocate Shabir Shakil also for filing a similar defective application.

The bench during the hearing identified that petitions on Jammu and Kashmir had one or the other defect.

It also took up the plea filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking relaxation of media movement in the valley and the communication shutdown.

“I have read in the media report that restrictions on landline and broadline are likely to be removed by the evening today,” the CJI said.

Also Watch | Former PM Manmohan Singh speaks on Art 370 move, invokes ‘idea of India’

 

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal countered this by saying that restrictions has been eased and Kashmir Times has been publishing its edition from Jammu without any curbs.

He said that the petition appears to be a motivated plea and therefore they have jumped a gun to come to a conclusion and that there was a complete communication lockdown in the valley.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seconded Venugopal on the security situation in the valley.

“Security agencies are taking stock of the situation and the court must trust its agencies,” Mehta said.

The top court has adjourned the matter putting on the record that petitions were defective on technical aspect.

The top court said that these petitions will be listed next week after the order of Chief Justice on the administrative side.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text).

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:40 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New Zealand Live ScoreAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss