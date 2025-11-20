Govt to launch new app to push e-Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will soon launch a new Aadhaar app as part of the authority’s effort to curb misuse of physical Aadhaar cards and strengthen the offline verification ecosystem. The UIDAI chief clarified that the physical Aadhaar card is not being phased out. (HT Archive)

The app will come with two major features. First, paperless electronic ID sharing and second, the ability for Aadhaar holders to update their registered mobile number directly through the app.

To be sure, there already exists an Aadhaar app - mAadhaar - which the government will merge with the new app.

Speaking with HT, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said: “The idea is that when people give their Aadhaar to an establishment physically, many people keep their photocopies, which is not very safe. And that is why one should be able to carry their Aadhaar card in electronic form in mobile itself. Just like when one makes a UPI payment, everything is happening from a mobile phone. Then why not have Aadhaar also on the mobile?”.

Kumar added that electronic sharing would also prevent tampering. “Another important thing is that when people take physical copies, they don’t generally verify. They just take the physical copy, and there is always a possibility that someone can make manipulations. People use image editing softwares to alter the details. How does one check on the physical copy that it is genuine? So this is to avoid the misuse of Aadhaar.”

He clarified that the physical Aadhaar card is not being phased out, noting that many people in India still do not have smartphones. The electronic version is meant only as a convenience option, not a mandatory replacement, and UIDAI expects adoption to grow gradually over time.

According to a press release by PIB on November 19, the new app will support selective Aadhaar information sharing, offline face verification and easier address and mobile number updates. Kumar said the app is in the final testing stage and will be launched soon.