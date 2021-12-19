Govt to meet parties over suspension of 12 MPs tomorrow: Sanjay Raut

The Centre has called a meeting with four political parties on Monday to break the impasse in the House over the suspension of 12 members of Parliament with just four days left in the Winter Session, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

The Centre has called a meeting with five political parties on Monday to break the impasse in the House over the suspension of 12 members of Parliament with just four days left in the Winter Session, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has called a meeting of leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Sena, the CPI(M) and CPI whose Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended at 10 am in Parliament Library Building.

"The opposition leaders will meet in Parliament tomorrow morning to take a decision on taking part in the meeting called by the government,” Raut told ANI over the phone.

CPl lawmaker Binoy Viswam talked about the meeting on Twitter and said his party will take the final decision only on Monday about the talks.

"Opposition united is fighting the suspension of 12 MPs. Calling 5 parties for discussion at the fag end of the session is to divide the opposition unity. CPI will not subscribe to it. Final decision will be taken tomorrow in the joined opposition meeting," Viswam tweeted. |#+|

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned several times due to the ruckus in the Upper House by the opposition parties demanding the revocation of the suspension of their MPs in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M).

Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and Binoy Viswam of the CPI.

The MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament for alleged unruly conduct during the Monsoon Session in August. Marshals were called after the opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Parliamentary affairs minister Joshi has said the government was ready to consider revoking the suspension of the MPs if they apologise for their conduct in the House. Opposition party leaders have rejected the government's proposal for an apology.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on 23 December.