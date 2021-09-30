Govt to open science museums across India: minister

Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh has said the government will set up science museums across the country to promote scientific temper. He called for “imbibing scientific thinking to face the challenges of the 21st century.”

Singh was speaking after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to set up science museums at select Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories to promote scientific curiosity and awareness. He said the Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of increasing scientific awareness of society and perpetuating scientific thinking.

Singh referred to the Prime Minister’s speech at the UN general assembly this month in which Narendra Modi pointed to the threat of regressive thinking and extremism. He reiterated that science-based, rational and progressive thinking must form the basis for development. Singh said India is strengthening science-based approaches by promoting experience-based learning. He noted the MoU is a step in this direction and will create “a new chapter in the history of science communication and dissemination.” He said it is a matter of pride as this is happening at the opportune time when the nation is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Singh lauded CSIR’s initiative of setting up virtual labs in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay for school students. He welcomed the move of CSIR, and the National Council of Science Museums to set up a museum to showcase technologies and interventions CSIR has developed over the last eight decades.

“The museums should not be static but must be dynamic and engaging and should emerge as crucibles of innovation,” he said. “We must tap into the curiosity and enthusiasm of students and youth.”