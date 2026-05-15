Govt to raise export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel and aviation fuel from May 16 onwards

India raised its export duty on petrol and cut levies on diesel and aviation fuel on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. This notification from the government comes within a day of raising retail fuel prices for the first time since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out in February.

Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to ₹ 3 per litre while that on diesel has been raised to Rs. 16.5 per litre(ANI/Representational)

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Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to ₹3 per litre, a first since the Iran war started.

Meanwhile, the duty on export of diesel has been reduced to ₹16.5 per litre, from ₹23 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to ₹16 per litre from ₹33 per litre.

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