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Govt to raise export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel and aviation fuel from May 16 onwards
This notification from the government comes within a day of raising retail fuel prices for the first time since the Iran war started.
Updated on: May 15, 2026 11:25 pm IST
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India raised its export duty on petrol and cut levies on diesel and aviation fuel on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. This notification from the government comes within a day of raising retail fuel prices for the first time since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out in February.
Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to ₹3 per litre, a first since the Iran war started.
Meanwhile, the duty on export of diesel has been reduced to ₹16.5 per litre, from ₹23 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to ₹16 per litre from ₹33 per litre.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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