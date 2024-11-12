Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt to reconstitute development boards under the GTA: Mamata Banerjee

ByPramod Giri
Nov 12, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee has also held a meeting with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief executive Anit Thapa, chairpersons of the various development boards

SILIGURI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the state government will reconstitute the 16 development boards under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) within the next one-and-half-month and set up a cell to monitor their functions.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached Darjeeling on Monday (X/AITCofficial)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached Darjeeling on Monday (X/AITCofficial)

“The boards will be reconstituted after seeking suggestions from various quarters within one-and-half-month. A monitoring cell to look into their functioning headed by Anit Thapa will be set up,” she told reporters.

Banerjee, who is in on a five-day visit to north Bengal districts, held a meeting with GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, chairpersons of the various development boards and senior government officials.

The Gorkha community boards were formed by the state government after the TMC came to power in 2011.

The move, to form development boards, was construed by some as an attempt to weaken the functioning of the semi-autonomous and elected GTA, then headed by Bimal Gurung. The GTA came into existence in 2012.

Gopal Lama, the TMC Lok Sabha candidate in the last Lok Sabha election from Darjeeling, has been appointed chairman of the Tamang Development Board replacing Sanjay Moktan. There is speculation of changes in top positions of other boards too.

The GTA area has three assembly constituencies out of which Darjeeling and Kurseong were won by the BJP and Kalimpong by an independent in 2021.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //