Govt will ensure soldiers spend at least 100 days at home: Shah

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:11 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi-led central government is committed to taking care of the families of the central paramilitary forces and assured that all personnel will get to spend at least 100 days with their families in a calendar year.

Shah was addressing the Central Reserve Police Force personnel at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new headquarter building at Lodhi Road in New Delhi.

The government was aware that CAPF personnel who work at lower levels are not able to fulfil responsibilities towards their family. “We have decided that every jawan would spend time with his family for 100 days,” news agency IANS quoted Shah as saying.

“I have constituted a committee for the purpose and have also sought suggestions from Director Generals of all armed forces. I have also directed some institutions to prepare a computerised software,” Shah said.

He said the government is also working on a health card facility for all the jawans for which talks are going on with AIIMS.

Shah lauded the force for the role it played during Punjab and Tripura insurgency in the eighties and nineties.

CRPF is the main law and order management force in conflict areas like Jammu and Kashmir and is the mainstay of anti-Naxal operations.

The new CRPF headquarters will come up on a 2.23 acre land adjacent to the CBI head office at Lodhi Road at an estimated cost of Rs 277 crore. The CPWD has been entrusted with the task of completing the construction of the new building by 2022.

The current CRPF headquarters building is located at the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex but a number of its offices, like those of the RAF, CoBRA, medical, training, communications, and works and recruitment, are at different locations in the national capital owing to lack of space.

The new facility will have ground plus 11 floors with an auditorium, conference hall, barracks for subordinate staff, central police canteen, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen and dining room and mechanical parking for 520 cars and 15 buses. Skywalks would also be created at the 6th and 7th floor connecting the office blocks with cafeteria.

The building is proposed to have a water and sewage treatment plant and a rain water harvesting system.