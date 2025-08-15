Govt will mark 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the government will mark the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, reiterating his commitment to uplift India’s backward communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

“...the 200th birth anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is coming. We are going to kick start events for the anniversary,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech. “The principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the mantras he gave, are an inspiration for us. By giving priority to the backwards, we want to achieve the heights of change.”

Born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra’s Satara, Phule worked for the underprivileged. Social worker Rao Bahadur Vitthalrao Krishnaji Vandekar bestowed the title ‘Mahatma’ on Phule in 1888.