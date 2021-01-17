Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister
The government has sent a proposal to protesting farmer unions in which it has agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, and traders' registration among other things, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.
"We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws," Tomar told ANI.
He reiterated that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and added that laws are enacted for the whole country and many people in the country are happy with the laws.
"The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws. When the government enacts the law, it is for the whole country. Most of the farmers, scholars, scientists, and people working in the agriculture sector agree with these laws," he stated.
The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws.
"If the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of laws, then I think the question of repealing ends. We expect farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause on January 19 and give us options about what amendments can be brought in the laws other than repealing," he stated further.
On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.
The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence borders safe under BJP govt: Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haridwar painted in colours of folk tradition, culture during Maha Kumbh Mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah asks PM to restore 4G internet in J&K; prays for vaccine success
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold peaceful Republic Day parade in Delhi, say farm unions
- The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation, said farmers all over the country would also take out similar parades in state capitals and district headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Congress calls for dawn-to-dusk strike to protest attack on party chief
- The BJP has denied any involvement in the attack on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Leaves our cultural world poorer': PM condoles Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers forced to agitate as opposition in country is weak: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
- Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid
- The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox