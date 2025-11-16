Govt working towards vision for a developed Jharkhand by 2050: CM

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government was working on a development roadmap for the next 25 years, to make development more sustainable and in consonance with natural resources which are abundant in the state — the credit for preserving which goes to the tribal communities who are the original inhabitants of the country. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren pays tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', in Ranchi. (Jharkhand CMO)

Soren was speaking at the 25th Statehood Day celebrations at Ranchi’s Morabadi grounds. Governor Santosh Singh Gangwar was also invited as the chief guest of the event.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The state’s foundation day on November 15 also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.During his speech, the chief minister recalled the contributions of the tribal icons including his father, Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier this year, highlighting that the responsibility to take the state forward now lay with the present generation.

“Our ancestors and forefathers raised movements for their identity when others were not even thinking about similar things. These icons are not mere statues for us. They are assets because they inspire us for our path ahead. They protected the natural resources which have been bestowed upon us. Now the responsibility lies on the present generation to take it forward, be it the government or a common citizen,” Soren said.

“This is not an occasion just to reminisce about the last 25 years. It’s also about thinking about the next 25 years. You would soon come across a development blueprint that would be a roadmap of development till 2050 to make it sustainable. We have already started on certain measures,” the CM added.

The CM further listed health, technology, sport and tourism as priority sectors on which his government was concentrating, transforming the established image of Jharkhand as a mining state.Recalling the contribution of Jharkhand in nation building, the CM underlined that it’s time that the nation returns the favour to the state in a reciprocal manner.

“For the past several decades, Jharkhand has been the top supplier of coal in the country. Now we expect the nation to reciprocate and give back at least what we deserve,” he said.

Remembering the icons of the state, Soren also recalled his father and former CM Shibu Soren. “We are excited for this day, but there is a vacuum as well somewhere within. Till very recently, we had with us Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji, who was the guiding light of the adivasis (tribals) and the moolvasis (original inhabitants). We will ultimately overcome this pain, but it will take time,” he said.

Besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹8,799 crore on the occasion, the CM and governor also launched a special exhibition depicting the life journey of Shibu Soren at Morabadi ground, which is hosting a two-day event for the statehood day.