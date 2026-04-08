Govt's housing project for Naxal violence-affected families in Chhattisgarh's Sukma takes shape

The roof no longer leaks and even during the last spell of rain, the floor remained dry. For Sodi Hungi of Oiras, a remote village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, this has been the most noticeable change. The project is designed specifically for families affected by Naxal violence and surrendered Naxalites. (Representative image/ANI)

Sukma, among others, was once counted among the worst Maoist-affected regions. The central, as well as the state government, have now claimed to have wiped out the insurgency completely. While that claim will endure its own test of time, some changes, through a special housing project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), have already begun to show.

The project is designed specifically for families affected by Naxal violence and surrendered Naxalites. According to the Chhattisgarh Department of Public Relations, it was initiated at the request of the state and supported by the Centre and the project expanded the scope of housing support to include those who had remained outside formal systems.

A total of 15,000 houses have been sanctioned under this effort, extending coverage to previously excluded groups, a press release by the department said.

For people like Sodi Hungi, a roof over the head is a big thing that has altered the rhythm of their days. There was a time when the rain meant staying awake through the night, watching as water found its way in, drop by drop, through the roof. Now, she, and others like her, no longer look up in worry when the clouds gather over their newly built houses.

According to the DPR press release, Sukma leads with 1,756 sanctioned houses, followed by Bijapur with 1,484 and Narayanpur with 483. In terms of completed houses, Sukma again records the highest at 41, followed by 26 in Bijapur, 19 in Dantewada, 15 in Kanker, and 11 in Kondagaon (11).

Why was the initiative undertaken? Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the initiative was undertaken to ensure that housing support reaches every deserving family, including those who had remained outside existing eligibility norms. He said the effort reflects a commitment to bring even the most vulnerable households, particularly in remote and conflict-affected areas, into the fold of secure and dignified living.

For families affected by violence, and for those who have chosen to step away from insurgent activity, a permanent house offers a point of stability. It allows a transition from uncertainty to settlement, and in many cases, supports reintegration within local communities. A secure dwelling reduces vulnerability and provides the conditions necessary for rebuilding livelihoods and social ties.

From a Maoist to a home owner Pawan Kumar from Chingnar village in Farasgaon block of Kondagaon district, is another example. Kumar was earlier associated with a Maoist organisation, with his family living on the edge of a forest in a hut and a dilapidated mud house, without basic facilities or any sense of security about the future.

Over time, he realised that violence leads only to loss and decided to leave the Maoist organisation and return to the mainstream. This decision marked a turning point in his life.

Following his surrender, the district administration approved a house for him under the PMAY (Gramin) special initiative. He got a phased financial assistance, with ₹40,000 as the first instalment, ₹55,000 as the second, and ₹25,000 as the final instalment. He was also provided 90 days of wage employment, and all that helped him in completing construction of his permanent house. The house included electricity, cooking gas, a toilet, and tap water.

Pawan Kumar is now a part of the mainstream, living with his family in a safe environment and working towards a stable future. He expressed gratitude to the government and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for the support extended under the policy.

Not just for ex-Naxalites Sodi Hungi’s story is a bit different. Her husband, Masa Sodi, was killed on suspicion of being an informer by the Naxalites in 2005.

The loss left the family without support, and for years they continued to live in a fragile mud house. The structure offered little protection. During the rains, water seeped in through the roof, and the damp interior brought with it the risk of insects and snakes. Nights were often restless, shaped by both physical discomfort and a lingering sense of insecurity.

She was included in the housing scheme in 2024, when the Gram Panchayat identified her as eligible under the special project. Following approval, financial assistance amounting to ₹1.35 lakh was released in three installments. Thus began a gradual shift in her life.

The constitution of her house was done by July 2025 Now, she lives there with her family, in a structure that offers both safety and permanence.

The support extended beyond the house itself. A toilet was sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Wage support through MGNREGA provided additional income during the construction period. The family also gained access to a ration card and health coverage under existing welfare schemes. Together, these measures have strengthened the conditions necessary for a more secure and settled life.

A similar transition can be seen in Kanker district, where Dashari Bai’s house was completed within three months of approval. Her circumstances, too, were marked by loss. Her husband died in a Maoist-related incident during an election period. The village where she lives lies deep within a forested region, nearly 200 kilometres from the district headquarters, with no proper road access for vehicles.

Transporting construction material was a challenge. During the rains, even two-wheelers found it difficult to reach the site. Labourers were hesitant to travel such distances, and the cost of materials rose due to logistical constraints. Yet, with coordinated support from the district administration and the Gram Panchayat, these difficulties were addressed in stages. The result was a completed house within a short span, providing her family with a stable place to live.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the panchayat and rural development portfolio, said that the phased implementation of the project has brought housing support to thousands of families who were earlier outside the scheme’s ambit. The initiative is aimed at strengthening both rehabilitation and the return to a more settled and secure life.