Govt asks Twitter to remove Manipur women paraded naked video: ‘Under probe’

The Centre has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the video of the two Manipur women paraded naked as the matter is under investigation, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The social media platforms operating in India should abide by the Indian laws and the matter is under investigation, the government is believed to have communicated to the social media platforms after the video went viral shaking the collective consciousness of the country.

Women's demonstration for peace in Manipur on Tuesday, a day before fresh flare-up over Kuki women paraded naked video. (AFP)

The video drew wide condemnation across political parties and Union minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to chief minister N Biren Singh after seeing the inhumane, shocking video. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Shiv Sena (Udhhav) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool leaders Mahua Moitra, Saket Gokhale strongly condemned the video seeking PM Modi's statement on Manipur which has been witnessing violence since May 3.

Kuki women paraded naked, raped, killed; no arrests yet

On May 4, the days after the Kuki-Meitei clash started in Manipur, the Kuki women were stripped off and then paraded naked. They were told if they don't take their clothes off, they will be killed. The video of two women walking naked surfaced on Wednesday -- over 2.5 months after the incident took place. Police said a complaint was registered a month ago against unknown miscreants and the investigation is underway. No arrests have been made in the case. The two women seen in the video were gangraped and then killed.

Accordng to some reports, the Kuki women were assaulted after fake news spread that a Meitei woman was gangraped, though no such incident took place.

