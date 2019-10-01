Gowtham Kumar wins Bengaluru mayoral elections for BJP

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:49 IST

The BJP corporator M Gowtham Kumar was elected as Bengaluru Mayor on Tuesday defeating Congress nominee RS Sathyanarayana.

Kumar, who represents Jogupalya ward, secured 129 votes as against Sathyanarayana (Dattatreya Temple ward) who got 112 in a 249-vote electoral college, which comprise city corporators, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members, MLAs and the MLCs from Bengaluru.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:35 IST