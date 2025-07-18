Goyal urges youth to consider participating in public life citing Modi’s call

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged youth to consider participating in public life, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to induct 100,000 of them in politics and public service to become agents of change. Union minister Piyush Goyal urged the youth to take charge of India’s future. (X)

“There is a need for capable and committed individuals to contribute to policymaking with compassion, dedication, and a spirit of service,” he said while inaugurating India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Conference 2025 in Noida.

According to its website, IIMUN is a youth-run organisation that aims to bring the world closer, the Indian way. Its advisory board members include businessmen Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, politicians Shashi Tharoor, Jayant Sinha, music composer AR Rahman, and athlete PT Usha.

Modi resolved to free the country and politics from dynastic politics and casteism in his Independence Day speech on August 15 last year, and said initially they want to bring forward 100,000 young people whose families have no political background. “...those whose parents, siblings, uncles, aunts have never been involved in politics, in any generation. We want fresh blood, one lakh such talented young people, whether they come into the panchayat, municipal corporations, district councils, state assemblies, or the Lok Sabha.”

Goyal urged the youth to take charge of India’s future. “Be the change makers, the movers and shakers of tomorrow’s India. With collective resolve, we can overcome every challenge and lead our nation to greater heights,” he told a gathering of students.

Goyal asked the youth to actively contribute to building a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047 as envisioned by the Prime Minister with the Panch Pran or five pledges for Amrit Kaal, the transition period. He said India stands at the cusp of a major transformation, recalling Modi’s August 15, 2022, address that the 25-year period of Amrit Kaal leading up to the centenary of India’s independence in 2047, is a defining moment for the nation. He called upon the youth to commit themselves to making India a developed country by 2047.

Goyal spoke about the first pledge, the resolve to make India a developed nation, and asked the youth to visualise themselves over the next few decades as they would be the primary drivers of this transformation. “This commitment can only be realised if we also embrace the remaining four pledges with equal seriousness.”

He said the second pledge is to shed the colonial mindset. Goyal referred to India’s rich history as a global economic powerhouse. He said centuries of foreign subjugation eroded confidence and imposed limitations. “We must not be bound by the constraints of the past but instead aspire to meet global benchmarks and set ambitious goals.”

He said the third pledge is to take pride in India’s heritage. “India’s history, culture, traditions, and value systems hold deep significance as we move towards becoming a developed nation. Vikas bhi, virasat bhi. We must pursue development while preserving our heritage. Our diversity is our strength, and we must amalgamate our traditions into a collective journey towards progress,” he said.

He referred to the fourth pledge and said the unity and integrity of the nation must be paramount. Goyal commended IIMUN for its efforts to engage youth from across India and abroad. He said unity is India’s greatest strength and must be nurtured at every level. Goyal added that this collective spirit is fundamental to the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He cited the fifth pledge and spoke about the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians to contribute to nation-building. Goyal emphasised that a developed India can only emerge when all citizens work together like a family, with shared responsibility and compassion. “We must be concerned for the marginalised, care for the underprivileged, and ensure that our progress is inclusive and sustainable.”

Goyal encouraged the youth to accept nation-building as a duty and a privilege, and to perform every task with commitment and dedication. He urged them to inculcate care and concern for others and give their best to whatever job they undertake.

He paid tribute to the role of teachers and mentors and said their contributions are often taken for granted during school and college years. Goyal added that they play a vital role in shaping the future of individuals and the nation. He described this bond as one of the most valuable and lasting relationships in life.