'Graceless in win, disgraceful in defeat': Congress slams BJP over viral claims about Karnataka

The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP's reaction to the resounding defeat in the Karnataka assembly election, alleging that the saffron party was mischievously trying to disturb social harmony in the southern state. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ, in New Delhi.(ANI / File)

In a tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “When it wins the BJP is graceless. When it loses BJP is disgraceful. This is the only thing to be said about how it is reacting to the resounding defeat in Karnataka. The factories manufacturing hate and poison are hyperactive.”

“The people of Karnataka are wiser. They will remain vigilant and defeat these mischievous attempts of the BJP to disturb social harmony,” he added.

His attack apparently came after BJP IT department head Amit Malviya's several claims following Congress's win in Karnataka. On Monday, Malviya stepped up the attack by tweeting a video of a group of villagers in Karnataka's Chitradurga district allegedly refusing to pay their electricity bill citing the pre-poll promise of the Congress to give 200 units for free. Among the five 'guarantees' that the party announced is the offer of 200 units of power a month to every household.

Posting the viral video, the BJP functionary said, “If Congress doesn’t give a CM soon, there will be chaos all around…”

Malviya also attacked Congress citing the comments of Karnataka Waqf Board chief Shafi Sadi demanding that the grand old party appoint a Muslim deputy chief minister in the state.

A day before, Malviya tweeted a video of a person raising a green flag with a crescent moon and star on it purportedly in Karnataka's Bhatkal.

"Bhatkal. Soon after Congress victory in Karnataka…," Malviya tweeted along with the video.

In another tweet, the BJP leader posted a video purportedly from Belagavi and said, "Provocative slogans raised in Belagavi… Police watches on as Congress gets ready to form government in Karnataka…From Bhatkal to Belagavi, this is what 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' looks like."

"Congress's politics of appeasement will rip the social fabric of Karnataka…," Malviya alleged.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh said, "Not able to come to terms with the resoundingly decisive verdict in favour of Congress from all sections of society in Karnataka, BJP's online hate factory is working overtime to manufacture lies."

"No doubt inspired by PM's politics of hate and polarisation. Desperation of sick minds!" he said.

