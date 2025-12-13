GRAP 4 enforced across Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens

In view of the deteriorating air quality and the prevailing pollution trend, the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided to enforce all measures under Stage IV of the plan with immediate effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Amidst rising air pollution, Delhi commuters ventured out into the hazy and cold morning.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Stage IV of GRAP, which is categorised as ‘Severe+’ air quality, is triggered when the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi crosses the 450 mark.

Delhi AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 349 (very poor) at 4 pm a day earlier.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) suggest that air quality is expected to remain in the severe category on Sunday and improve to the very poor category on Monday.

What changed in GRAP?

The severity levels have been brought forward, meaning tougher rules will now apply sooner as pollution rises.

Under the proposed system, Stage 4 measures have now been moved to Stage 3. This means public, municipal and private offices will operate at 50% staff strength, and central government offices will switch to work from home when the AQI touches the Stage 3 range of 301–400, instead of waiting for it to cross 450.

Similarly, Stage 3 measures have been shifted to Stage 2. As a result, staggered government office timings will now kick in when the AQI enters the 201–300 band.

In addition, Stage 2 measures have been moved to Stage 1, bringing uninterrupted power supply to curb diesel generator use into effect earlier, at an AQI of 101–200.