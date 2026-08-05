'Grave security threat': CJP's Saurav Das raises SOS after YouTubers enter his house

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday accused certain YouTubers and media channels of invasion of privacy, alleging that “15-20 of such people have broken” into his house.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said that “15-20 such people had descended" on his house on Wednesday morning while he was in Maharashtra for the two-day CJP meet. (ANI File)

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In a series of posts on X, Das, who was one of the faces of the recent anti-NEET paper leak protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, called it a “grave security threat” to his family.

“#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family. If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible! @DelhiPolice,” Das wrote on one of the posts.

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{{^usCountry}} In another post on X, Saurav Das said that “15-20 such people had descended" on his house on Wednesday morning while he was in Maharashtra for the two-day CJP meet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post on X, Saurav Das said that “15-20 such people had descended" on his house on Wednesday morning while he was in Maharashtra for the two-day CJP meet. {{/usCountry}}

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“Some have been camping outside since last night. These videos have now activated goons, a grave security threat for everyone living in the house. I am currently in Maharashtra for CJP’s two-day meeting,” he added.

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Saurav Das says Sonam Wangchuk to continue as CJP mentor

Before the two-day meet began in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Saurav Das said that environmentalist and education activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue to be their mentor and that they will seek his advice.

Das further said they will push for the withdrawal of FIRs against students who took part in the recent protests led by the CJP against the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

"We are talking with government representatives on this issue," he said.

Das also said they are working to provide legal and medical assistance to protesters injured in recent student agitations across the country.

Abhijeet Dipke backs Jharkhand protest

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday declared support for protesting students in Jharkhand, stating that the youth movement will operate as a "pressure group" to demand institutional accountability.

Talking to reporters ahead of the CJP's meeting in his hometown, Dipke said the CJP members will travel to Jharkhand to back job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29.

"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," Dipke said.

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A large number of job aspirants have been staging a protest in Ranchi, demanding that the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations be investigated by an independent panel of retired HC judges from outside Jharkhand.

Asked whether he will support the protest in Jharkhand, Dipke said, "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation."