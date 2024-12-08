‘Great joy’: PM Modi on Kerala's George Koovakad being installed as Cardinal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "immense pride" on Saturday as Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad, hailing from Kerala, was elevated to the esteemed position of Cardinal by Pope Francis. The elevation took place at a ceremony in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Along with Koovakad, Pope Francis also installed 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his reform agenda. Archbishop Koovakad is a distinguished figure from the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala.

Francis' 10th consistory to create new princes of the church was also the biggest infusion of voting-age cardinals in his 11-year pontificate, further cementing his imprint on the group of men who will one day elect his successor. With Saturday's additions, Pope Francis has created 110 of the 140 cardinals under 80, thus eligible to vote in a conclave.

PM Modi said that this was a moment of great joy and pride for India.

"A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis," the PM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," he added.

George Jacob Koovakad's growing stature

Archbishop Koovakad is a distinguished figure from the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala. The 68-year-old has been responsible for organising the Pope's international travels since 2020, showcasing his global role within the Catholic Church.

India had sent an official delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, to witness the momentous occasion.

The delegation, which flew to Vatican City, was a diverse group of leaders from various political backgrounds. Along with Union Minister George Kurian, the delegation included former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, and BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony, and Tom Vadakkan.