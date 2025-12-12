India views environmental action not merely as a policy imperative but as a pathway to dignity, opportunity, and well-being, union minister of state, Kirti Vardhan Singh said as part of India’s national statement at the High-Level Segment at United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7). He made it clear that greater ambition requires commensurate support for developing countries with accessible finance and technology transfer. Greater green ambition needs huge support: India at UN climate meeting

“The world is one family—India reaffirms its commitment to working constructively with all member states for a sustainable future and a resilient planet,” Singh said while explaining that “India approaches UNEA-7 with the conviction that environmental solutions must remain centred on people and that global action must be guided by the principles of Equity, Common but

Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), and respect for National Circumstances.”

“These principles enable ambition, foster trust, and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

India’s domestic actions over the past decade demonstrate what determined national efforts can achieve. We have already reached 50% non-fossil installed electricity capacity, significantly ahead of our target,” Singh said.

India’s energy transition—encompassing solar, wind, hydropower, biofuels, green hydrogen, offshore renewables, and large-scale storage—is reshaping our energy landscape.

Flagship initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM are providing households and farmers with reliable and affordable clean energy while encouraging active public participation in

climate action. India’s environmental priorities extend well beyond the energy

sector. Our large-scale afforestation and ecosystem restoration programmes are enhancing forest and tree cover and strengthening livelihoods, Singh said while giving examples of

India’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign under which more than 2.6 billion saplings have been planted across the country.

“Our River-rejuvenation efforts, including Namami Gange, demonstrate the effectiveness of science-based and community- driven approaches to restoring ecological health.

Simultaneously, India’s circular-economy measures and Extended Producer Responsibility in plastics, batteries, e-waste, and end- of-life vehicles are promoting resource efficiency with sustainable production and consumption,” Singh said.

He also said internationally, India continues to advance collective action through the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Big Cat Alliance alongside several other knowledge

and capacity-sharing initiatives.

“Across India’s diverse landscapes—from the Himalayan glaciers to our dense forests, from rural farmlands to rapidly expanding urban centres—the aspirations of our people remain consistent: access to clean air, safe water, healthy ecosystems, and a secure

future for the next generation,” Singh stressed.

He made it clear that it is important to recognise that greater ambition

requires commensurate support. “For many developing countries, accessible finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building remain essential enablers of

effective implementation. In this context, UNEA outcomes should aim to complement

existing MEAs, keep additional reporting requirements manageable, and remain practical and implementable for all Member States. Recognizing the need to address the growing threat of wildfires, India has piloted a resolution on integrated fire management,” he concluded.