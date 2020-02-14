Green corridor created to rush 3 injured students from Bengal’s Hooghly to Kolkata

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:30 IST

Police in West Bengal created a green corridor to rush at least three students, who were seriously injured when a vehicle in which they were going to school met with an accident, from Hooghly to Kolkata for treatment on Friday, officials said.

The accident happened around 8:30am when the driver of the carpool carrying at least 15 students lost control of the vehicle on Delhi Road and fell into a roadside canal.

All the students and the driver sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to a hospital in the district. The condition of three of them was stated to be critical and the rest were discharged after being treated.

Officials at least three trauma-care ambulances were pressed into service on a 60-km long green corridor to bring the injured students to Kolkata. They reached the state capital in less than an hour.

“The condition of the three students was said to be critical. They are being taken to Kolkata,” a senior officer of Polba police station in Hooghly said.

“We have formed a green corridor. While one has already reached the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, two more are on the way,” the official said.

Kalyan Banerjee, Trinamool Congress’ member of Parliament from Serampore in Hooghly district, said he has spoken with the chief secretary and the additional director general of police.

“Three students, whose conditions were unstable since morning, are being brought to Kolkata. A green corridor has been created and the victims are being shifted in three ambulances,” said Banerjee.