e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Green piece: States need to fight bad air menace together

Green piece: States need to fight bad air menace together

State governments are not treating air pollution as India’s top enemy. We haven’t heard from West Bengal, or Bihar and Delhi can’t find common ground with Punjab and Haryana. As a consequence, India’s economy will suffer even more.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 05:21 IST
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bharati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Morning walkers at India Gate despite rising air pollution in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Morning walkers at India Gate despite rising air pollution in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Are relations among different state governments in India failing? We’re behaving as if we are a territorial union, not a country where every citizen matters. State governments are not treating air pollution as India’s top enemy. We haven’t heard from West Bengal, or Bihar and Delhi can’t find common ground with Punjab and Haryana. As a consequence, India’s economy will suffer even more.

We know Covid-19 is worsened on account of air pollution. I was reading a piece where an Assistant Professor at the Georgia State University is quoted as saying if air pollution was low, then it’s possible to re-open and help the economy recover. But in places like Delhi, we can’t imagine this. The pollution might have contributed to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, using 17 years’ data, Harvard and other medical schools found a link between air pollution and dementia. Are people from the Indo-Gangetic plain-the world’s most polluted region- in danger of Alzheimer’s? Finally, the State of the Air 2020 report says strokes can be triggered by exposure to PM 2.5.

Commissions aside, policy makers must put into place tougher policies. From private vehicles to public transport, to improved standards for coal-based thermal power plants, to construction and waste-the possible solutions are on the table. India’s GDP has shrunk after Covid-19. We can’t afford to lose our human resources next. But we don’t have much time --even the best policies will take time to bear results. India can’t afford a brain drain but not acting on air pollution is going to do just that.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
‘MS Dhoni can’t finish IPL career without crowds’: Vaughan
‘MS Dhoni can’t finish IPL career without crowds’: Vaughan
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In