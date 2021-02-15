Group of foreign envoys set to visit J&K this week
A group of foreign envoys is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) this week and will be meeting top officials and politicians in the Union territory, said people aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.
This will be the third visit of envoys from various countries, including European Union, since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Officials privy to the development said that the diplomats could visit Srinagar this week and will also travel to Jammu for a series of meetings.
“Yes, we have been told that diplomats are coming this week. The dates haven’t been given to us. It could be in the next few days,” said a senior government officer.
Also Read | ‘Many changes made after Pulwama attack’: Inspector General CRPF
Authorities privy to the information said the diplomats will be briefed about the situation by senior Union territory officers, especially after Article 370 was revoked, and the situation along the Line of Control. The delegation will also be meeting some politicians and members of civil society, the newly elected District Development Council chairmen and some panchayat members.
This is going to be third visit of foreign envoys in J&K. Last year, envoys travelled to J&K twice. The envoys, including diplomats of European Union, had met government officials, leaders of political parties, panchayat members and some journalists, who briefed the envoys about the situation in Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370. The envoys also travelled to Jammu and met members of civil society and politicians there. However, it is unclear whether, this time, envoys will be allowed to meet the leaders of regional parties, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, besides members of Parliament from Kashmir and former chief ministers.
On Saturday, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had also alleged that she was stopped from visiting the family of Athar Mushtaq, who was killed on December 30, 2020, and was placed under house arrest, terming it normalcy the J&K government wants to showcase to the foreign delegation.
“Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This, the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir,” she said in a tweet on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa
- One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces radical changes to mapping policy; 'massive step', tweets PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons MMRDA commissioner in Topsgrup money laundering case
- The MMRDA had earlier refuted all allegations in its statement to the Mumbai police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) which is also probing a case against Topsgrup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6-hour bandh by Congress over rising fuel prices brings Odisha to a halt today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong ally IUML to get Rajya Sabha seat in biennial Kerala polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group of foreign envoys set to visit J&K this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on way to UP’s Hathras, gets interim bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox