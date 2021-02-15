Group of foreign envoys set to visit J&K this week

A group of foreign envoys is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) this week and will be meeting top officials and politicians in the Union territory, said people aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

This will be the third visit of envoys from various countries, including European Union, since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Officials privy to the development said that the diplomats could visit Srinagar this week and will also travel to Jammu for a series of meetings.

“Yes, we have been told that diplomats are coming this week. The dates haven’t been given to us. It could be in the next few days,” said a senior government officer.

Authorities privy to the information said the diplomats will be briefed about the situation by senior Union territory officers, especially after Article 370 was revoked, and the situation along the Line of Control. The delegation will also be meeting some politicians and members of civil society, the newly elected District Development Council chairmen and some panchayat members.

This is going to be third visit of foreign envoys in J&K. Last year, envoys travelled to J&K twice. The envoys, including diplomats of European Union, had met government officials, leaders of political parties, panchayat members and some journalists, who briefed the envoys about the situation in Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370. The envoys also travelled to Jammu and met members of civil society and politicians there. However, it is unclear whether, this time, envoys will be allowed to meet the leaders of regional parties, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, besides members of Parliament from Kashmir and former chief ministers.

On Saturday, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had also alleged that she was stopped from visiting the family of Athar Mushtaq, who was killed on December 30, 2020, and was placed under house arrest, terming it normalcy the J&K government wants to showcase to the foreign delegation.

Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/xFkcqTGQyV — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 13, 2021





