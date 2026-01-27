GRP constable dies in Andhra after his rifle misfires: Police

A 49-year-old armed reserve constable died when a service weapon misfired leading to its bullet piercing through his head at a railway outpost in Dhone town of Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district on Sunday, the police said on Monday. P Peddiah

The deceased was identified as P Peddaiah, attached to the Dhone Government Railway Police (GRP) outpost. He hailed from C Belagal village in Kurnool district. He is survived by his wife, one son, and two daughters.

According to GRP deputy superintendent of police Srinivasachari, the misfire occurred while he was unloading his weapon after completing his duty.

Peddaiah had joined the police force as an AP Special Police (APSP) constable in 1995. In 2017, he was attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) and posted to the GRP on deputation. “He was deployed as part of security arrangements on the Hubballi–Vijayawada train. He travelled on duty from Guntakal to Dhone and returned to the railway outpost after completing his assignment,” he said.

On Sunday morning, while preparing to hand over his firearm, an SM carbine weapon, Peddaiah began the routine process of unloading the gun. During this procedure, the weapon accidentally discharged.

“The bullet reportedly entered through his left jaw, causing severe injuries. His fellow personnel immediately rushed to assist him and attempted to shift him to a hospital. However, despite their efforts, Peddaiah succumbed to his injuries on the spot before medical help could be provided,” the DSP said.

The GRP officials have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances behind the accidental firing.

Authorities are examining whether it was a case of technical malfunction or procedural lapse, said officials.

As part of immediate relief, the GRP authorities handed over ₹1 lakh in cash to the bereaved family on behalf of the state government, they added.