Gruhalakshmi beneficiary sets up library for rural kids

A 43-year-old woman has opened a library, with the money she received as Gruhalakshmi scheme beneficiary, in Mantur village in Raibag taluk, Belagavi for the rural students wanting to prepare for the competitive exams like KPSC, UPSC, and other exams. Mallawwa Meti has set up the library for competitive exams like KPSC, UPSC, and other exams aspirants. ht photo (HT Photo)

Mallawwa Meti, a member of Mantur Gram Panchayat, used ₹26,000 from her 13-month Gruhalakshmi scheme payments along with her membership honorarium to set up the library. Inaugurated on Sunday, the facility offers study materials for competitive exams like KPSC, UPSC, and other exams, available in both Kannada and English.

The Gruhalakshmi scheme is a Karnataka government initiative that provides financial assistance of ₹2,000 per month to women heads of households. It offers a direct cash transfer to help them meet household expenses, promoting financial independence and empowering women, particularly in rural and economically weaker sections of society.

Mallawwa said: “The decision was driven by the difficulties rural students face in accessing coaching centres, which are located in cities like Belagavi, Hubballi, and Dharwad. Accommodation alone can cost ₹5,000, which is unaffordable for most farming families. I wanted to help students who couldn’t afford this.” After discussing the idea with educated people in the village, they helped her set up and also donated books for the library, set up under the banner of “Sankalp Gram Seva Sanste”.

Mallawwa said that many students in the village dropped out after grade 10 due to a lack of educational facilities nearby, and others couldn’t afford coaching fees for exams. “I wanted to make sure that parents’ dreams of seeing their children in higher positions could become a reality,” she said.

Mantur gram panchayat president, Shobha Myagadi, said that the library has generated enthusiasm among the local youth. “On Sunday, the library was filled with students excitedly going through the books. It was encouraging to see their interest in learning,” she said.

Mallawwa, who studied up to grade 7 and served as the gram panchayat president for one term, ensured the library is well-equipped. She made sure that each book has multiple copies to ensure no one has to wait for others to finish reading.

The library is furnished with book cabins, fans, furniture, battery backup for electricity, and clean drinking water, creating a suitable environment for studying. Open from 10 am to 8 pm, the library has already had a positive effect on the community. “Youth who used to spend their time hanging around in public places are now in the library. It’s a positive change,” Shobha said.

Women and child development minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar praised the initiative and said: “It’s heartening to see Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries using the funds for their families. What Mallawwa has done is unique and inspiring. She’s become a role model for others.”