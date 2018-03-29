GSAT-6A launch Live: ISRO’s communication satellite lifts off

ISRO’s rocket GSLV-F08 carrying strategic communication satellite GSAT-6A took off at 4:56pm from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Thursday.

A 27-hour countdown for the flight of the satellite began at 1:56 pm on Wednesday.

According to ISRO, the GSAT-6A is a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about 10 years.

The satellite will be put into orbit around 17 minutes after the GSLV-F08 rocket lifts off.

Here are the live updates:

4:56 pm: GSLV-F08 rocket carrying GSAT-6A lifts off.

4:50 pm: Weather conditions pleasant for the launch.

4:40 pm: Mission director gives authorisation to vehicle director for further launch operation of the mission.

3:52 pm: The launch marks the 12th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F08 and sixth flight with indigenous Cryogenic upper stage.

3:50 pm: A key feature of the satellite is to provide mobile communication to India through multi-beam coverage facility.

3:45 pm: The GSLV-F08 rocket weighs about 415.6 tonnes and measures 49.1 metre tall.