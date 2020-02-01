e-paper
Home / India News / ‘GST most historic reform’, says Nirmala Sitharaman as she pays homage to Arun Jaitley in Budget speech

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled her second Budget in Parliament on Saturday, where she listed the achievements of the Modi government and presented the government’s plan for the economy in the coming year.

“In May 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a massive mandate to form the government again. With renewed vigour, under his leadership, we commit ourselves to serve people. People of India have unequivocally given their janadesh (mandate) not for political stability but also reposed faith in our economic policy,” Sitharaman said as she presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Our first tenure (from 2014 to 19) brought a paradigm shift, added Sitharaman, and hailed the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). She also paid homage to former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August last year.

“I pay homage to visionary leader Late Arun Jaitley, the chief architect of Goods and Services Tax. GST has been the most historic of the structural reforms. GST has been gradually maturing into a tax that has integrated the country economically,” said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade.

In its annual economic report, released on Friday, the government predicted that economic growth would pick up to 6.0 per cent to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1, but warned that it may have exceed its deficit target to revive growth.

2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
