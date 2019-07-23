Guard shoots at 17-year-old boy looking for a ball

The personal guard of city businessman opened fire on a 17-year-old boy who scaled the boundary wall of the businessman’s house to search for a ball in Gorakhnath area on Monday morning, police said.

Arvind Kumar was shot in the head as guard Sumit Singh opened fire with his double-barrel rifle. Arvind was rushed to BRD Medical College from where he was referred to Lucknow’s SGPGI in a critical condition.

The premises where the shooting occurred belongs to Chandra Prakash Aggarwal, a top businessman of the city who owns manufacturing unit of Gallant Sariya in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.

“We were playing outside his premises and the ball went into the building. As Arvind climbed the boundary wall, the guard opened fire at him. Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot and tried to catch the accused but he managed to escape,” an eye witness said.

SHO Gorakhnath said, “We have registered a case against the accused on the basis of complaint filed by the victim’s father. The law will take its course.”

According to locals, the victim had passed his Class XII exam and ran a vegetable shop.

