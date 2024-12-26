Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat: 2 dead, 2 injured as blaze consumes three trucks in Ahmedabad accident

PTI |
Dec 26, 2024 05:50 PM IST

Four trucks were involved in the accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 47 near Bagodara village, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

Two persons were killed and as many injured in a massive fire that destroyed three trucks following an accident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Under the scheme, 223 road accident victims have received free medical treatment to date. (HT File)
Under the scheme, 223 road accident victims have received free medical treatment to date. (HT File)

Four trucks were involved in the accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 47 near Bagodara village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said two occupants of the truck that triggered the accident died on the spot. Two individuals from the other trucks sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

A truck carrying rolls of some packing material was headed towards Ahmedabad from Rajkot, while two trucks loaded with rice were moving in the opposite direction. An empty cement bulker was behind those Rajkot-bound two trucks, he said.

“The driver of the truck coming from Rajkot lost control over the wheel and the vehicle hit two other trucks in the opposite lane after jumping the divider. The cement bulker then rammed into the three trucks,” said the police official.

Soon after the accident, a fire erupted and spread quickly due to the packing material, said Jat.

“Three trucks were gutted in the fire while the cement bulker remained unaffected. The driver of the first truck and another person travelling on it lost their lives. The highway remained shut for nearly half an hour due to the fire. Traffic resumed after local police removed the wreckage and cleared the road,” said the SP.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On