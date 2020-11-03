e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat Assembly by-poll ends, 57.98% turnout recorded

Gujarat Assembly by-poll ends, 57.98% turnout recorded

The eight seats where by-polls were held are Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). The seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs representing them quit their respective parties before the Rajya Sabha elections in June.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The counting of ballots will take place on November 10.
The counting of ballots will take place on November 10.(AP)
         

By-election to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat concluded on November 3. The polling ended at around 6 pm and 57.98% voter turnout was recorded, as per the early figures shared by election authorities.

The eight seats where by-polls were held are Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). The seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs representing them quit their respective parties before the Rajya Sabha elections in June.

Five of those candidates joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and were fielded against Congress in today’s by-polls. These five candidates are Brijesh Merja (Morbi), Akshay Patel (Karjan), Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada), Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa) and J V Kakadiya (Dhari).

A total of 81 candidates were in the fray for eight seats which collectively had 18.75 lakh registered voters. As the voting was conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic, election authorities had set up 3,024 polling booths, much more than usual.

Disposable hand gloves and sanitisers were also provided to voters at the time of the polling.

The counting of ballots will take place on November 10.

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In