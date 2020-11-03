Gujarat Assembly by-poll ends, 57.98% turnout recorded

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:30 IST

By-election to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat concluded on November 3. The polling ended at around 6 pm and 57.98% voter turnout was recorded, as per the early figures shared by election authorities.

The eight seats where by-polls were held are Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). The seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs representing them quit their respective parties before the Rajya Sabha elections in June.

Five of those candidates joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and were fielded against Congress in today’s by-polls. These five candidates are Brijesh Merja (Morbi), Akshay Patel (Karjan), Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada), Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa) and J V Kakadiya (Dhari).

A total of 81 candidates were in the fray for eight seats which collectively had 18.75 lakh registered voters. As the voting was conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic, election authorities had set up 3,024 polling booths, much more than usual.

Disposable hand gloves and sanitisers were also provided to voters at the time of the polling.

The counting of ballots will take place on November 10.