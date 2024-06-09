Gujarat BJP leader CR Patil set to join Union Cabinet

The third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see new faces including Chandrakant Raghunath Patil from Gujarat, a seasoned politician with organisational skills in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CR Patil. (File Photo)

Patil was born on March 16, 1955, in Pimpri Akaraut village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. He joined the Gujarat Police as a constable in 1975 and resigned 14 years later in 1984. After his stint in the police force, Patil ventured into the media industry and started Navgujarat Times, a Gujarati daily newspaper, in 1991.

Popularly known as CR Patil, his political journey began when he joined the BJP in 1989, where he initially served as the Surat city treasurer and then as the vice president for the Surat City BJP. His organisational skills paved the way for his appointment as the chairman of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), a state government-run public sector entity, in 1998 by the then chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel.

Patil was given ticket by the BJP in 2009 Lok Sabha election for the newly carved Navsari constituency seat by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and he won.

Patil is known for his ability to deliver resounding electoral victories for the BJP. In 2014 elections, he created history by gaining the maximum votes in the state and third-highest winner in the Lok Sabha in the whole country defeating Maqsood Mirza of the Congress party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he posted a historic win by securing a margin of 6.9 lakh votes from the Navsari constituency. In the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Patil’s dominance only grew stronger as he secured an emphatic victory with 1,031,065 votes, winning by a massive margin of 773,551 votes over his closest rival from the Congress.

Patil claims to be the first MP in India to obtain ISO Certificate 9001:2015 for his office.

Over the years, Patil has played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational machinery in Gujarat and beyond. He has been a member of various influential committees, including the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs and the General Purposes Committee in the Lok Sabha, contributing his expertise and insights to crucial policy decisions.

Patil’s contributions to the party’s success extend far beyond electoral battles. In the 2017 Gujarat state elections, when the BJP faced the ire of the powerful Patidar community over caste-based reservation demands, Patil was entrusted with the crucial task of managing the party’s affairs in the Surat region. While the BJP suffered setbacks in other parts of the state, Patil’s strategic maneuvering ensured that the party won all 12 seats in Surat, minimising the damage. BJP had a narrow win with 99 seats as compared to 77 by the Congress, its worst performance in Gujarat in over two decades of dominance.

Patil’s astute leadership and organisational skills were further recognised when he was appointed as the Gujarat BJP president in 2020. Under his guidance, the party secured victories in all eight seats during the by-elections, further solidifying its dominance in the state.

The face of the Patidar community agitation, Hardik Patel, soon joined the BJP in presence of Patil. From weaving a strategy for the tribal region where the party suffered a huge setback in 2017 elections to strengthening its hold in Saurashtra, Patil has been at the forefront, calling the shots.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Patil courted controversy when he distributed Remdesivir injections, which were recommended for use in mild Covid-19 infections. Patil sourced the injections directly from a pharmaceutical company, raising concerns and criticism from the opposition about distributing the medication without a proper pharmaceutical license.

When the top leadership decided to change the entire cabinet led by chief minister Vijay Rupani in August 2021, Patil had a significant influence on the choice of new ministers. In the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, where the BJP won a historic 156 out of 182 seats, Patil was instrumental in the party’s success on the ground.

But Patil’s influence extends beyond Gujarat. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP’s organisational strategies in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, where he served as the state in-charge, contributing to the party’s electoral successes.

Alongside his political endeavors, Patil has also been instrumental in driving development initiatives in his adopted village, Jayapur, in Uttar Pradesh, earning praise for his commitment to grassroots development. His efforts in transforming Chikhli village panchayat under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana have served as a template for village development, even being replicated in Modi’s constituency of Varanasi.