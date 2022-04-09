Gujarat Boards: Class 10 Hindi paper put out on social media as students take test

A Class 10 Hindi examination paper for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) was circulated on social media at a time when students were attempting the same paper inside the examination halls on Saturday.

“The exams are being conducted under CCTV cameras to check any irregularities in the exam halls. There was no paper leak as some would claim. This is a case of irregularity,” said a senior official of GSHSEB.

The Class 10 board exams have seen registration from 9.65 lakh students in Gujarat. There are about 2,500 examination halls for conducting the test.

The Class 10 board exam for Hindi was held from 10 am to 1.15 pm on Saturday. People aware of the development said that a student could have managed to leave the examination hall around 12.30 pm or a little earlier along with the exam question paper.

“As per rules, no student can leave with the question paper till the exam is on. In this case, somebody seems to have left the exam hall along with the question paper. It was then put up on social media along with the correct answers,” said officials in the state government.

The state education department has sought help from the cyber-crime unit to nab the culprit, according to people aware of the development.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has blamed the ruling BJP government in Gujarat for the repeated leaks of exam papers. “Earlier it was the case with recruitment exam papers, now these irregularities have reached even in board exams,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson for GPCC.