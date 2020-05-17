e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat Chief Minister formulates action plan for Ahmedabad amid Covid-19 crisis

Gujarat Chief Minister formulates action plan for Ahmedabad amid Covid-19 crisis

Under the action plan, intensive health campaigns-checkups at 160 locations in 6 central zones will be carried out

india Updated: May 17, 2020 10:14 IST
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Surat
File photo: Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
File photo: Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday held a high-level meeting via video conferencing after which it was decided to carry out health check-ups and surveillance in 10 wards of the Covid-19 containment zones in Ahmedabad within the next 15 days.

“Following the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, the chief minister had formulated this action plan and guided the administration for immediate implementation. The CM also interacted with officials specially appointed for the control of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad and directed them to actively move towards ‘Containment Free Zone-Corona-free Ward’,” said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; death toll at 2,872

He added that under the action plan, intensive health campaigns-checkups at 160 locations in 6 central zones will be carried out - 2 in the south zone, 1 in the east zone and 1 in North zone - by forming different teams through 40 mobile medical vans.

“The teams would regularly visit the containment zones so that people with common ailments also get treatment and care at home as well as rapid testing-health check of Covid-19 suspects is done. Accordingly, a mobile medical van with a team of allopathic doctors, an AYUSH doctor, lab technicians, pharmacists and paramedical staff will be deployed at 4 points for 2 hours for next 15 days,” Kumar said.

The van will focus on testing as well as treating people with common cold and fever symptoms. Homoeopathic and ayurvedic medicines that boost immunity will also be distributed.

Atul Gor, CEO and administrative officer of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the entire strategy.

Kumar informed that during the meeting, the CM made it clear that the fight against Covid-19 is to be intensified. According to the chief minister, it is to be ensured that maximum infected patients recover in time and go home.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In