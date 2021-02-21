Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after the latest round of RT-PCR test, news agency ANI reported.
Rupani had tested positive for the viral disease on February 15, a day after he fainted on stage while addressing an election rally for civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara.
A feeble Rupani stopped mid-sentence as he was seen collapsing on stage during the poll rally but his security guard rushed to hold him. The chief minister was given first aid on the stage and was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own, news agency PTI reported.
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.
"The chief minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell. He was given first aid and is being taken to the airport from where he will go to a hospital in Ahmedabad," BJP leader Bharat Danger said, reported PTI.
Shortly after the report of Rupani collapsing on stage surfaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister and inquired about his health. According to an official statement, he asked the chief minister to get himself completely examined and take rest.
The BJP leader added that Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days. "...but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to go ahead," Danger said.
Elections to six municipal corporations including Vadodara will be held on February 21 while those for municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant kills forest guard in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
- The victim was leading a four-member patrol on Saturday evening near Senthli Beat of Beriwada range when an elephant which was hiding behind trees suddenly attacked the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreedharan's impact on Kerala poll results likely to be minimal: Shashi Tharoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alappuzha, Nagpur, SBS Nagar: Centre names 'cause of special Covid-19 concerns'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything including agenda of House, questions, answers to become paperless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on law to regulate social media: Ram Madhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiren Rijiju, Manipur CM hail Captain Rangnamei for bravery at Galwan valley
- Both Rijiju and Singh praised the army captain for his bravery. Captain Rangnamei hails from Senapati district in Manipur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 will set path for the decade, says finance minister Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In pics: Farmers hold Maha Kisan rally against farm laws in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry govt crisis: 1 more Congress MLA resigns ahead of govt's floor test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts prepare to drain lake in Uttarakhand after chopper delivers special gear
- Two Navy divers who were winched down from a helicopter close to the lake's surface used hand-held echolocation devices to measure its depth which was found to be around 8 to 9 metres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orissa HC lawyer fined ₹500 for not wearing neck band during hearing
- The HC said that every profession has certain dress code and people belonging to a particular profession are recognized by their attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed further to 2022, says ISRO chief K Sivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Baba Ramdev's claim on Patanjali's Coronil, a clarification from WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox