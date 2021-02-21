Gujarat civic polls 2021: CM casts vote, royal family's vintage car steals show
Voting of six municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar in Gujarat was conducted peacefully on Sunday amid tight security. Till 4pm, 31.5 per cent voter turnout was recorded. In Ahmedabad, 29.4 per cent voting was reported till that time.
The counting of the votes will take place on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who tested negative for Covid-19 cast his vote in Rajkot.
Union home minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Naranpura sub-divisional office in Ahmedabad and said BJP will win the civic polls. "The BJP has emerged victorious across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure that Gujarat, from where the BJP's victory journey started, will again establish itself as a stronghold of the BJP," he said.
Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, who is a voter of Rajkot, also cast his vote.
Royal family members Mandhatasingh Jadeja and Kadambari Devi Jadeja cast their votes in Rajkot. The vintage car in which they arrived at the booth stole the show.
A total of 2,276 candidates are contesting the polls in the six municipal corporations. Besides, nine candidates are also in the fray for by-elections to two seats in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation.
Those contesting include 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from the AAP, 91 from the NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents.
