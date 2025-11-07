Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces 10,000 crore relief package for farmers

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday announced a relief package of about ₹10,000 crore for farmers after unseasonal rain damaged crops across several districts. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel made the announcement on X. (PTI)

In a social media post, he said the scale of crop loss this year had not been seen in nearly two decades.

The relief package, touted by the government as one of the largest ever announced for Gujarat’s farming sector, aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers whose crops have been destroyed.

Also, Patel said, the government has plans to procure groundnuts, pulses (moong and urad), and soybeans worth over ₹15,000 crore at support prices, starting November 9. This procurement drive would provide a critical lifeline to farmers, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their produce.

Patel said the announcement had been made after the government reviewed the damage across the state. The chief minister said he and his ministers had visited affected districts and spoken with farmers to understand their situation. “We visited various districts and spoke with farmers to understand their situation. The government stands with them with full sensitivity in this hour,” he said.

Officials said unseasonal rain linked to a weak system over the Arabian Sea damaged crops in Saurashtra, north and central Gujarat, during the harvest season.

“I assure farmers that the state government has always been committed to their financial well-being and will continue to support them,” Patel said.