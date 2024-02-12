 Gujarat CM stays overnight at village, urges youth to stay away from addiction | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Gujarat CM stays overnight at village, urges youth to stay away from addiction

Gujarat CM stays overnight at village, urges youth to stay away from addiction

PTI |
Feb 12, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Gujarat CM stays overnight at village, urges youth to stay away from addiction

With the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone should work to strengthen the party so that the slogan of a 'developed Gujarat with a developed India' can be realised, Patel said. He had dinner with the family members of local leader Dineshbhai Bhatola, said a government release. Through the initiative, the BJP aims to strengthen all the booths in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A total 56,700 party workers, including ministers and MLAs, were assigned different booths across the state under the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, during February 10-11, it said. On Sunday morning, CM Patel met farmers, youth, women, and leaders of different communities and discussed various government schemes, said the release.

He urged the farmers to adopt drip irrigation and organic farming and appealed to youth to stay away from addiction. The farmers thanked the CM for sanctioning 862 crore for a water supply project that will benefit 125 villages in the region, the release added. In 2019, the BJP won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

