Gujarat Covid-19 tally inches towards 9,500-mark; all 23 districts affected

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:13 IST

Gujarat has the second highest number of coronavirus disease cases in the country after Maharastra. According to Union health ministry update on Thursday, the number of cases in the state is 9,267.

More than 500 (566 to be exact) people have died due to the disease in the state and the number of cured/discharged patients is 3,562, according to the health ministry.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced formation of a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, to deal with the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for post-Covid-19 economic revival in the state, as per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Three hundred sixty four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday. Twenty four people died of the disease on Wednesday.

Among the 16 districts where new cases were found, Ahmedabad reported 292, Surat 23 and Vadodara 18. The tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 6,645.

In Surat and Vadodara, it rose to 967 and 592, respectively.

The number of Covid-19-related deaths in Ahmedabad thus rose to 446, and that in Surat to 43.

As many as 1,22,297 samples weretested in the state till Wednesday, 2,760 in the last 24 hours, state health authorities said.

Amreli district recorded its first coronavirus case on Wednesday. The pandemic, thus, has now spread to all 33 districts of Gujarat.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, the districts with high number of cases in Gujarat are Gandhinagar (142), Bhavnagar (100), Banaskantha (82), Anand (80), Aravalli (76), Mehsana (67), Rajkot (66), Botad (56).