Gujarat govt approves construction of high-rises of over 70 floors

Gujarat govt approves construction of high-rises of over 70 floors

New rules regarding tall buildings approved by the government will be applicable to structures which are over 100 metres in height.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ahmedabad
Heavy police force deployed at the main gate of the Jagannath temple as the annual Rath Yatra is being held inside the premises of temple due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
         

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has approved construction of buildings of 70 floors or more in five major cities of the state, the government said on Tuesday.

As per the present rules, the maximum permissible limit for tall structures in the state was 23 floors.

Now, the state government has decided to amend the Common GDCR (general development control regulations) to allow construction of high-rise structures of 70 or more floors in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar, an official release said.

New rules regarding tall buildings approved by the government will be applicable to structures which are over 100 metres in height.

A special technical committee will be set up to give approval to such projects, the release said.

The plot size to construct a skyscraper having a height between 100 to 150 metres must be 2,500 sqm, and 3,500 sqm if the proposed height is above 150 metres.

Apart from preparation of a disaster management plan, a wind tunnel test of the model structure has been made compulsory under the new rules, the release said.

Rupani exuded confidence that the new rules will ensure optimum utilisation of land and eventually help in lowering the prices of houses.

‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
