Gujarat launches SpaceTech Policy; aims to attract $5 billion investment in 5yrs

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday launched the Gujarat SpaceTech Policy (2025–2030) with an aim of attracting "investments worth USD 5 billion over the next five years" and creating "employment for 25,000 people", a senior official said.

Under the leadership of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, the government aims to be a frontrunner in space innovation. “Through the new policy, the government aims to attract investments worth USD 5 billion over the next five years and create employment for 25,000 people,” principal secretary of science and technology Mona Khandhar said.

It supports the full range of space sector activities, including satellite payload manufacturing, communication and propulsion systems, ground stations, satellite control centres, and space-based application design, it added.

“The SpaceTech Policy offers comprehensive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to support the entire spectrum of space sector activities, including satellite payload and component manufacturing, communication and propulsion systems, ground stations, satellite control centres, and space-based application design. To further strengthen the ecosystem, the state government will establish a Centre of Excellence in Space Technologies to promote skill development, research, and innovation,” the statement further read.

In collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the department of space, Gujarat plans to develop a dedicated space manufacturing park equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and common technical facilities, as per the policy.

The policy aligns with the Government of India’s Indian Space Policy 2023 and recent reforms enabling Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and private sector engagement in space activities. It also complements Gujarat’s existing policies for electronics, semiconductors, IT/ITeS, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), reinforcing the state’s role in high-tech manufacturing and leveraging India’s space achievements like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and SpaDeX.