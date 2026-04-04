Gujarat man flags 9-year-old invoice woe to Shashi Tharoor, he targets ‘signed and stamped culture’

Tharoor responded to the request, saying such a culture of requiring signed and stamped documents should be done away with. He also argued the need of so many signatures and stamps in the digital age, suggesting government departs to move on from bureaucratic needs of yesteryears. “This culture of ‘signed and stamped’ documents must be ended without delay! Also, the practice of every file needing four signatures. When will we shake off such bureaucratic relics of another era? #GetIndiaMoving!” he wrote on X.

The user replied to one of Tharoor’s posts, complaining that an Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Gujarat still requires a ‘nine-year-old’ signed and stamped physical bill, despite it being available digitally. “Sir, request you to please ask @Bhupendrapbjp to implement #DigitalIndia in Gujarat. The RTO babu declined the digital bill and is asking for a 9-year-old signed and stamped invoice. Are we living in 2026!? @COTGuj_office kindly help,” the user wrote, also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the bureaucratic mindset that persists among government officials even in the digital age, after an X user reached out to him seeking help in speaking with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel regarding an RTO invoice.

Gujarat CM Patel had not reacted to the posts, at least till filing of this report.

Tharoor's convoy attacked In a separate incident, Tharoor's gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group at Wandoor in Kerala, on Saturday.

The police said that a case has been registered, while a one person has been held in the matter, after a complaint was lodged by Tharoor's gunman, Ratheesh KP.

According to the FIR, the accused, who were travelling in two vehicles, blocked the MP's vehicle. When the gunman attempted to clear the obstruction, he and the driver were allegedly attacked, the FIR said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor's gunman, driver allegedly attacked in Kerala's Wandoor

Tharoor is currently travelling in Kerala while campaigning for Congress candidates ahead of the Kerala assembly elections on April 9. Taking to X, Tharoor said that he was untouched in the attack.

"Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected," he posted on X.