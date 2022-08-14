Gujarat man revamps car on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' theme, spends 2 lakh

A youth from Gujarat has spent ₹2 lakh to revamp his car and make it look like the Indian national flag on the theme of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. A video shared online by news agency ANI showed the man driving the car in Delhi.

Doshi said he drove all the way from Surat in Gujarat to the national capital in two days ahead of India completing 75 years of independence on Monday. “We want to meet PM [Narendra] Modi and home minister Amit Shah,” said Doshi.

Last month, Modi had asked the citizens of the country to hoist the Tricolour at their houses between August 13 and 15. This has boosted sales of national flags across India.

The campaign that kicked off on Saturday showed several Union ministers from Shah to Anurag Thakur to Piyush Goyal waving the national flag. Many Bollywood celebrities also came forward to hoist the Tricolour at their residences, including Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Modi has been sharing strings of videos and photos on Twitter starting Tuesday of people celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, he said that he was “overjoyed and proud” of the “amazing response” to the movement across the country.