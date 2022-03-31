Gujarat man, who was minor in 2002, gets 15,000 fine for Gulbarg massacre

AHMEDABAD: A 35-year-old man has been ordered three months’ community service and a ₹15,000 fine for being part of the mob that attacked the Gulbarg housing society during the 2002 riots in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area and killed 69 people including Congress MP Ehsan Jafri. The man was 15 years old when the riots broke out in 2002 and was dealt with under the juvenile justice law. Three other juveniles were earlier cleared of the charges.

Principal magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board, D A Jhadav, delivered his verdict on Thursday after ruling that he was a part of the mob that attacked Gulbarg society. Several victims were children and women. His role was established during cross examination of the victims and their families, the board ruled.

The rioters burnt down 17 residential units and religious places, looting the residents and killing 69 persons including MP Jafri.

The man has been told to perform community service at the civil hospital in Asarwa, not far from the spot where the housing society is located. Probation officers will keep a watch and report on his conduct, the board ordered.

In all, 24 people found guilty in connection with the Gulbarg massacre by a special CBI court in 2016. Eleven were convicted for murde and sentenced to life imprisonment, 12 to seven years and one convict was sentenced to 10 year. Another 36 people charged by investigators were acquitted.

Initially, 39 people were arrested for their alleged role in the Gulbarg incident. Of these, three were juvenile. Later, the Supreme Court appointed a Special Investigation Team to look into the nine post-Godhra riot cases including Gulbarg case. The SIT made 25 more arrests which included one juvenile. His case was referred to the juvenile board, the verdict for which was pronounced on Thursday.