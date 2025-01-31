Gujarat: Woman stripped, paraded over alleged extramarital affair; 12 arrested

The Gujarat Police have arrested 12 people after a woman was chained to a motorcycle, stripped, beaten and paraded through Dhalsimal village in Dahod district on January 28 over allegations of being in an extramarital affair. Representational image.

“The victim’s in-laws, suspecting her of having an affair with a villager, led a mob of around 15 people, mostly from their family, who captured and paraded her through the town,” Dahod superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Jhala said.

The victim belongs to the Madari or Vadi community, a denotified tribe, Jhala said. She and her husband are daily wage labourers.

“Her husband is currently jailed in Rajkot for allegedly murdering a man,” Jhala said.

According to Jhala, a team led by the DSP rushed to the spot after local media alerted them and rescued the woman, who was found tied up at her in-laws’ house.

The perpetrators filmed the assault and circulated the videos on social media where the woman was seen being stripped, chained to the back of a motorcycle, and paraded through the village while her captors beat her with wooden sticks and hurled abuses at her. In one video, she can be seen gasping, stumbling, and pleading for mercy throughout the ordeal.

According to police, among those arrested were the victim’s father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and sisters-in-law, including minors.

The women have been sent to judicial custody, while four minors have been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Four male suspects are in police custody for questioning.

The accused have been charged with kidnapping, illegal confinement, assault on a woman, harming her dignity, and violations under the Information Technology Act, officials said.

Jhala added that the police are also investigating the role of three more individuals — a man, a woman, and a minor — who have not been arrested yet.