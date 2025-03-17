Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat minister slams Karnataka govt over Muslim quota in public contracts

PTI |
Mar 17, 2025 10:43 PM IST

The move has exposed the Congress' ideology and the mentality of its leaders, the Gujarat Minister of State for Home asserted.

Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday slammed the Congress for the party's government in Karnataka approving a decision to give 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts.

Gujarat Minister minister Harsh Sanghavi slammed Karnataka govt approving a decision to give 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)(@Bhupendrapbjp)
Gujarat Minister minister Harsh Sanghavi slammed Karnataka govt approving a decision to give 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)(@Bhupendrapbjp)

The move has exposed the Congress' ideology and the mentality of its leaders, the Gujarat Minister of State for Home asserted.

The government in the southern state on Friday approved an amendment to Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act in order to reserve 4 per cent of contracts in (civil) works valued up to 2 crore and goods/services contracts of up to 1 crore for Muslims. "Congress leaders in other states are having the same mentality and they are working on the same mission.

The Congress government has passed a Bill in Karnataka for providing 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government works and tenders. Through this Bill, the Congress has exposed its ideology and mentality of its leaders," Sanghavi told reporters.

"This is perhaps for the first time in the country that such a decision has been taken by a state government. Though the Congress government in Karnataka does not have funds to fulfil its pre-poll promises, the party wants to give benefits to a specific community while doing injustice to all others," he said.

Sanghavi said the decision is highly condemnable and prayed that good sense prevails.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On