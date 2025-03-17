Gujarat minister slams Karnataka govt over Muslim quota in public contracts

Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday slammed the Congress for the party's government in Karnataka approving a decision to give 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts. Gujarat Minister minister Harsh Sanghavi slammed Karnataka govt approving a decision to give 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo)(@Bhupendrapbjp)

The move has exposed the Congress' ideology and the mentality of its leaders, the Gujarat Minister of State for Home asserted.

The government in the southern state on Friday approved an amendment to Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act in order to reserve 4 per cent of contracts in (civil) works valued up to ₹2 crore and goods/services contracts of up to ₹1 crore for Muslims. "Congress leaders in other states are having the same mentality and they are working on the same mission.

The Congress government has passed a Bill in Karnataka for providing 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government works and tenders. Through this Bill, the Congress has exposed its ideology and mentality of its leaders," Sanghavi told reporters.

"This is perhaps for the first time in the country that such a decision has been taken by a state government. Though the Congress government in Karnataka does not have funds to fulfil its pre-poll promises, the party wants to give benefits to a specific community while doing injustice to all others," he said.

Sanghavi said the decision is highly condemnable and prayed that good sense prevails.