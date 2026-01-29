Gujarat Padma awardee says error led to proposal for his voter list deletion

Gujarati folk artist Mir Haji Kasam Rathod, who was awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, ahead of the Republic Day on January 26, has said a mismatch in documents led to a proposal for the deletion of his name from the voter list as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He said the matter was resolved after the Junagadh collectorate office contacted him and rectified the error. Gujarati folk artist Mir Haji Kasam Rathod with chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (X)

A ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor submitted Form 7 seeking the deletion of Rathod and his family from the voter list, citing issues related to residence and documentation, sparking outrage and allegations of irregularities.

Rathod said a misunderstanding led to the issue. “In all other documents, including my passport, my name is written as Mir Haji Kasam. Only on the election card, it appeared as Rathod Haji Kasam...this caused confusion. The issue has now been resolved…,” said Rathod, 74, who is known for his dholak performances.

Popularly known as Haji Ramakdu, he has performed across India and abroad and is regarded as a prominent figure in Gujarati folk music.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the episode reflected serious irregularities in the SIR exercise. “Through his art, Haji Bhai has created a distinct identity across the country and the world. For Gujaratis, it is a matter of pride when someone from the state is honoured with a Padma award… Form 7 was submitted seeking deletion of his name. This is a clear example of the height of irregularities,” Doshi said.

He said another Padma Shri awardee, Shahabuddin Rathod, a noted Gujarati humourist, faced the same issue. “What kind of SIR exercise is this, where BJP leaders indulge in such actions? There is a deliberate attempt to remove names from the voter list. On one hand, a person is felicitated with a Padma award, and on the other, a BJP leader seeks deletion of his name from the voter list.”