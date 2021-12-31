e-paper
Gujarat: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today

The stone-laying ceremony is scheduled to begin around 11am via video conferencing

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:12 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime minister Narendra Modi.
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(Sourced)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday, December 31.

The stone-laying ceremony is scheduled to begin around 11am via video conferencing.

The governor of Gujarat, the state chief minister, Union health minister and Union minister of State (MoS) for Health will also be present on the occasion.

About 201 acres of land has been allotted for the project. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs1,195 crore, and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

The state-of-the-art 750 bed hospital will also have a 30-bed Ayush block. The medical college will also have 125 MBBS seats, and 60 nursing seats.

